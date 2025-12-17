(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    593rd CSC – Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic / Recovery Specialist

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Zachariah Mensch, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 513th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, discusses his role as a vehicle recovery specialist at the 513th Consolidated Motor Pool on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 15, 2025. As a wheel vehicle recovery specialist, Mensch and his team execute recovery operations and conduct maintenance to ensure fleet readiness, sustain combat power, and enable Soldiers to move safely and effectively in support of mission requirements. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
