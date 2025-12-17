Hundreds of Airmen and families gather for a Christmas market and tree lighting at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 12, 2025. The event happens annually and encourages comradery and Christmas cheer. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 14:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|990765
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-ZA034-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111446334
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Robins Christmas Tree Lighting, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.