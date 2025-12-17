(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robins Christmas Tree Lighting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Hundreds of Airmen and families gather for a Christmas market and tree lighting at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 12, 2025. The event happens annually and encourages comradery and Christmas cheer. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 14:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990765
    VIRIN: 251212-F-ZA034-1001
    Filename: DOD_111446334
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robins Christmas Tree Lighting, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    Christmas Tree lighting
    Christmas Market

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video