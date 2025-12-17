(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Riverine Assault Support System Gets Upgrade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rafael BrambilaPelayo 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Department of War contactors train Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, on a riverine assault support system mounted SEAFLIR 240-EP maritime surveillance sensor at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. 2nd MLG is working with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab to experiment with the RASS for a more lethal, agile, and resilient capability while conducting expeditionary advanced base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990754
    VIRIN: 251215-M-GH793-1001
    Filename: DOD_111446141
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Riverine Assault Support System Gets Upgrade, by Sgt Rafael BrambilaPelayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMCNews, Innovation, RASS, Maritime Distribution Platoon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video