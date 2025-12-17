2nd Marine Logistics Group Riverine Assault Support System Gets Upgrade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Department of War contactors train Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, on a riverine assault support system mounted SEAFLIR 240-EP maritime surveillance sensor at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. 2nd MLG is working with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab to experiment with the RASS for a more lethal, agile, and resilient capability while conducting expeditionary advanced base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)