2nd Marine Logistics Group Riverine Assault Support System Gets Upgrade

U.S. Department of War contactors train Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, on a riverine assault support system mounted SEAFLIR 240-EP maritime surveillance sensor at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. 2nd MLG is working with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab to experiment with the RASS for a more lethal, agile, and resilient capability while conducting expeditionary advanced base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990754
|VIRIN:
|251215-M-GH793-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111446141
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
