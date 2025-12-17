Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra Newman delivers a 2025 holiday season message for service members and civilians assigned to the air station. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 13:23
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990749
|VIRIN:
|251216-O-PJ019-6893
|Filename:
|DOD_111446077
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Holiday Message, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS
