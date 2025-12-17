(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra Newman Holiday Greeting

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra Newman gives a short holiday greeting for the 2025 holiday season. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 13:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990748
    VIRIN: 251216-N-PJ019-5095
    Filename: DOD_111446071
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra Newman Holiday Greeting, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday season
    CNRSE
    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola
    CNIC
    GenericHolidaySeason2025
    Holidays 2025

