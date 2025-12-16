(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wreaths Across America 2025

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Hundreds of volunteers gather to support Wreaths Across America at Memphis National Cemetery, on Dec. 13, 2025. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that recognizes and honors U.S. military veterans. (U.S. Army video edited by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990727
    VIRIN: 251213-A-MF630-4813
    Filename: DOD_111445831
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, Wreaths Across America 2025, by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Broll
    WreathsAcrossAmerica2025

