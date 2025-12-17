(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Set the Standard - How to Shave

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    A how to shave video for recruits at Recruit Training Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 14:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 990726
    VIRIN: 251015-N-KL637-1001
    Filename: DOD_111445829
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Set the Standard - How to Shave, by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command;
    shave
    How to
    boot camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video