A how to shave video for recruits at Recruit Training Command.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 14:17
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|990726
|VIRIN:
|251015-N-KL637-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111445829
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Set the Standard - How to Shave, by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.