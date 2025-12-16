(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen De-ice C-130 aircraft

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, de-ice C-130 Hercules aircraft Dec. 2, 2025 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990717
    VIRIN: 251202-Z-UP142-8245
    Filename: DOD_111445758
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Missouri Air National Guard
    De-ice
    139th Maintenance Group
    C-130

