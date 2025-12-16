Airmen assigned to the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, de-ice C-130 Hercules aircraft Dec. 2, 2025 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990717
|VIRIN:
|251202-Z-UP142-8245
|Filename:
|DOD_111445758
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airmen De-ice C-130 aircraft, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
