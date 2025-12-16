(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Flyover Honors Service Members at MetLife Stadium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (Dec. 7, 2025) — Three U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, the "Fighting Checkmates," and a P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30, the "Pros Nest," conduct a Salute to Service flyover prior to the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets National Football League game at MetLife Stadium. The flyover honored U.S. military personnel as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service tribute and was visible throughout New Jersey and the New York City metropolitan area. (Video courtesy U.S. Navy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990715
    VIRIN: 251207-N-NG136-2918
    Filename: DOD_111445733
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Flyover Honors Service Members at MetLife Stadium, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Strike Fighter Squadron 211
    18 Super Hornets

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video