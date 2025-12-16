U.S. Navy Flyover Honors Service Members at MetLife Stadium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (Dec. 7, 2025) — Three U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, the "Fighting Checkmates," and a P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30, the "Pros Nest," conduct a Salute to Service flyover prior to the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets National Football League game at MetLife Stadium. The flyover honored U.S. military personnel as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service tribute and was visible throughout New Jersey and the New York City metropolitan area. (Video courtesy U.S. Navy)