Deployable DCO System - Modular [Feature Video]

Advancements in cyber warfare have occurred globally, both with allies and enemies of the United States. Today’s cyber threats can lay dormant in our networks, undetected, waiting for the perfect time to strike. Our cyber defenders in the U.S. Army work hard to defend Army networks from cyber threats. Their weapon of choice --The Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations System – Modular.



The Deployable Defensive Cyberspace Operations System (DDS) is a deployable kit with dedicated compute and storage resources designed to be transported in the overhead compartment of a commercial aircraft. The system has a modular build concept that allows customization by the cyber protection teams to meet mission requirements.