    Deployable DCO System - Modular [Feature Video]

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Advancements in cyber warfare have occurred globally, both with allies and enemies of the United States. Today’s cyber threats can lay dormant in our networks, undetected, waiting for the perfect time to strike. Our cyber defenders in the U.S. Army work hard to defend Army networks from cyber threats. Their weapon of choice --The Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations System – Modular.

    The Deployable Defensive Cyberspace Operations System (DDS) is a deployable kit with dedicated compute and storage resources designed to be transported in the overhead compartment of a commercial aircraft. The system has a modular build concept that allows customization by the cyber protection teams to meet mission requirements.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990713
    VIRIN: 251217-A-BA022-6437
    Filename: DOD_111445703
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    DCO
    Army Network
    DDS-M
    Defensive Cyber
    Cyber Defender

