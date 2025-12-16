775th EOD Flight visits Sunset Junior High

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Flight from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, visited Sunset Junior High School during a community outreach event on Dec. 8 and 9. Airmen provided students from career development classes with a unique glimpse into their mission.

During the event, students learned how science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) play a vital role in the work of EOD technicians.

The hands-on part of the presentation gave students the opportunity to operate an EOD robot, try on a bomb suit and handle training munitions, including a training drone IED.