    775th EOD Flight visits Sunset Junior High

    SUNSET, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    The 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Flight from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, visited Sunset Junior High School during a community outreach event on Dec. 8 and 9. Airmen provided students from career development classes with a unique glimpse into their mission.
    During the event, students learned how science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) play a vital role in the work of EOD technicians.
    The hands-on part of the presentation gave students the opportunity to operate an EOD robot, try on a bomb suit and handle training munitions, including a training drone IED.

    TAGS

    community outreach
    STEM
    Hill Air Force Base (AFB)
    775th EOD Flight

