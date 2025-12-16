775th EOD Flight visits Sunset Junior High

The 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Flight from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, visited Sunset Junior High School during a community outreach event on Dec. 8 and 9. Airmen provided students from career development classes with a unique glimpse into their mission.
During the event, students learned how science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) play a vital role in the work of EOD technicians.
The hands-on part of the presentation gave students the opportunity to operate an EOD robot, try on a bomb suit and handle training munitions, including a training drone IED.
