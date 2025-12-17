(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Celebrating Holiday Festivities on Marine Corps Base Quantico 2025

    12.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Friends, Families, and service members partake in activities during the holidays on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec 17, 2025. Holiday events and activities are filled with local vendors, food trucks, ice skating, snowball fights, and opportunities to meet and take photos with Santa Clause. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990700
    VIRIN: 251217-M-VQ608-1001
    Filename: DOD_111445480
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    This work, Celebrating Holiday Festivities on Marine Corps Base Quantico 2025, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday
    MCB Quantico
    Marine Corps

