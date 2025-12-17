Celebrating Holiday Festivities on Marine Corps Base Quantico 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Friends, Families, and service members partake in activities during the holidays on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec 17, 2025. Holiday events and activities are filled with local vendors, food trucks, ice skating, snowball fights, and opportunities to meet and take photos with Santa Clause. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)