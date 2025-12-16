(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    501st CSW Holiday Greeting 2025

    FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.11.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Melissa M. Robbins, 501st CSW command chief, send holiday greetings to the Pathfinder community at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 12, 2025. The message thanks Airmen, civilians, and families for their dedication throughout the year and wishes the community a safe and happy holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 10:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990698
    VIRIN: 251212-F-KS661-8751
    Filename: DOD_111445473
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FAIRFORD, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st CSW Holiday Greeting 2025, by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday season
    Pathfinders
    holiday shout out
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501st CSW
    Michael J. Jewell
    Melissa M. Robbins

