U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Melissa M. Robbins, 501st CSW command chief, send holiday greetings to the Pathfinder community at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 12, 2025. The message thanks Airmen, civilians, and families for their dedication throughout the year and wishes the community a safe and happy holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 10:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990698
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-KS661-8751
|Filename:
|DOD_111445473
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st CSW Holiday Greeting 2025, by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
