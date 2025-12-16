(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GeoBase - Maps are Weapons

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    This short, high-energy video uses striking visuals to illustrate the importance of maps in support of warfighters underground, on the ground, in the air, and everywhere. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990696
    VIRIN: 251001-F-F3406-8597
    Filename: DOD_111445455
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GeoBase - Maps are Weapons, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer
    warfighters
    Geobase
    AFCEC
    U.S Air Force
    maps

