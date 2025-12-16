A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, provides fuel to an F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing over Poland, Nov. 19, 2025. The 100th ARW aided the 48th FW as they completed a training mission demonstrating the Air Force’s core airpower and capabilities within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 10:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990687
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-IH537-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111445370
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|PL
This work, 100 ARW Refuels 48 FW F35s, by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
