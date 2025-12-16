(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100 ARW Refuels 48 FW F35s

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    11.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, provides fuel to an F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing over Poland, Nov. 19, 2025. The 100th ARW aided the 48th FW as they completed a training mission demonstrating the Air Force’s core airpower and capabilities within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990687
    VIRIN: 251119-F-IH537-1001
    Filename: DOD_111445370
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 ARW Refuels 48 FW F35s, by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airpower
    maintainers
    fighters
    mxs
    lethality
    nkawtg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video