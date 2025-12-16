(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Italy Mayors' Summit 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    United States Army Garrison-Italy hosted the Mayors' Summit 2025 on Dec.3, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The event was designed to build rapport with the local mayors in the immediate Vicenza Military Community in an effort to enhance the Italian-U.S. alliance that will help deter threats to the interests of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990684
    VIRIN: 251203-A-FG870-8913
    Filename: DOD_111445275
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy Mayors' Summit 2025, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Army Garrison-Italy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video