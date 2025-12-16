USAG Italy Mayors' Summit 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Army Garrison-Italy hosted the Mayors' Summit 2025 on Dec.3, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The event was designed to build rapport with the local mayors in the immediate Vicenza Military Community in an effort to enhance the Italian-U.S. alliance that will help deter threats to the interests of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).