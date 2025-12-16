Proper loading of a surgical blade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sofia Jiminez, 48th Medical Group labor and delivery technician, demonstrates how to load a surgical blade prior to a cesarean section as part of a training video series at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 25, 2025. The Liberty Wing’s labor and delivery team conducted the training to ensure personnel are prepared to set up the surgical room for emergency C-sections. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)