U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emiya McCullough, 48th Medical Group labor and delivery technician, demonstrates proper handwashing techniques prior to a cesarean section as part of a training video series at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 25, 2025. The Liberty Wing’s labor and delivery team conducted the training to ensure personnel are prepared to set up the surgical room for emergency C-sections. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 10:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|990677
|VIRIN:
|250625-F-AX516-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111445021
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aseptic hand washing, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.