U.S. Army Capt. Scott Thomsen, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in Kaiserslautern, Germany, sends a hometown holiday greeting to his Family and friends in Baltimore, MD.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 08:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990675
|VIRIN:
|251217-A-IK992-6868
|Filename:
|DOD_111444929
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Scott Thomsen Holiday Greeting, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.