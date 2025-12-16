(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Scott Thomsen Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.16.2025

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Scott Thomsen, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in Kaiserslautern, Germany, sends a hometown holiday greeting to his Family and friends in Baltimore, MD.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 08:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990675
    VIRIN: 251217-A-IK992-6868
    Filename: DOD_111444929
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Scott Thomsen Holiday Greeting, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media