251212-N-PS829-1001 SAN PIETRO INFINE, Italy (Dec. 12, 2025) AFN Naples InFocus highlighting the ceremony dedicated to the battle of San Pietro Infine. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 09:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990674
|VIRIN:
|251212-N-PS829-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111444928
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAN PIETRO INFINE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples InFocus Video - San Pietro Infine Ceremony, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.