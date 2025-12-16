(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza Happy Holidays

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Seasons greeting video from U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza
    Released through AFN Europe
    U.S. Army Video by Brandon White

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 08:40
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990672
    VIRIN: 251212-A-FG870-3545
    Filename: DOD_111444896
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza Happy Holidays, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday season
    U.S. Army Health Center - Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media