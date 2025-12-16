(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Fort McCoy Holiday Greeting

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Colonel Sheyla Baez-Ramirez, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander and Command Sergeant Major James Riddle, Garrison Command Sergeant Major wish the Garrison Team a Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 08:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990669
    VIRIN: 251216-A-A4608-9575
    Filename: DOD_111444867
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2025 Fort McCoy Holiday Greeting, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    Fort McCoy
    Holidays 2025

