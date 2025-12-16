The 435th Air-Ground Operations Wing lead exercise Heavy Rain, a joint, multinational communication exercise across multiple locations in Germany, France and Belgium. The training focused on these critical areas: command and control enablement, mission assurance and agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 09:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990668
|VIRIN:
|251119-N-MW880-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111444864
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heavy Rain 2025 - AFN News, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.