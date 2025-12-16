(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heavy Rain 2025 - AFN News

    FRANCE

    11.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The 435th Air-Ground Operations Wing lead exercise Heavy Rain, a joint, multinational communication exercise across multiple locations in Germany, France and Belgium. The training focused on these critical areas: command and control enablement, mission assurance and agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990668
    VIRIN: 251119-N-MW880-4001
    Filename: DOD_111444864
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FR

    AFN, AFNE, France, Communications, Heavy Rain 2025

