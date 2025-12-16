(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    108th MP Company leads DES Training

    ITALY

    12.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The 108th Military Police (Airborne/ Air Assault) leads public safety training on Caserma Ederle from Dec. 9-12, 2025 on Caserme Ederle, Italy. The training enabled the U.S. Army Garrison-Italy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) to respond to scenarios such as domestic disturbance, reaction to an active threat, suspicious packages, and included a mass casualty event (MASCAL). U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).

    108th Military Police Company
    DES

