108th MP Company leads USAG-Italy DES Training

The 108th Military Police (Airborne/ Air Assault) leads public safety training on Caserma Ederle from Dec. 9-12, 2025 on Caserme Ederle, Italy. The training enabled the U.S. Army Garrison-Italy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) to respond to scenarios such as domestic disturbance, reaction to an active threat, suspicious packages, and included a mass casualty event (MASCAL). U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).
|12.11.2025
|12.17.2025 08:26
|Package
|990664
|251212-A-FG870-5595
|DOD_111444842
|00:00:54
|VICENZA, IT
|0
|0
