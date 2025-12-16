(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    108th MP Company leads USAG-Italy DES Training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The 108th Military Police (Airborne/ Air Assault) leads public safety training on Caserma Ederle from Dec. 9-12, 2025 on Caserme Ederle, Italy. The training enabled the U.S. Army Garrison-Italy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) to respond to scenarios such as domestic disturbance, reaction to an active threat, suspicious packages, and included a mass casualty event (MASCAL). U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 08:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990664
    VIRIN: 251212-A-FG870-5595
    Filename: DOD_111444842
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    This work, 108th MP Company leads USAG-Italy DES Training, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    108th Military Police Company
    DES
    Caserma Ederle
    Caserma Del Din
    Fort Bragg

