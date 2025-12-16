Coast Guard Senior Chief Highlights Role of Nutrition in Member Readiness

Senior Chief Petty Officer Sonata Haley, a culinary specialist, discusses the importance of proper nutrition and maintaining a healthy diet in the Coast Guard in Washington, D.C., September 9, 2025. Balanced nutrition supports physical performance, resilience and overall military readiness, ensuring service members remain prepared to meet operational demands. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)
