    Coast Guard Senior Chief Highlights Role of Nutrition in Member Readiness

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Senior Chief Petty Officer Sonata Haley, a culinary specialist, discusses the importance of proper nutrition and maintaining a healthy diet in the Coast Guard in Washington, D.C., September 9, 2025. Balanced nutrition supports physical performance, resilience and overall military readiness, ensuring service members remain prepared to meet operational demands. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 08:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990663
    VIRIN: 250909-G-LB502-4234
    Filename: DOD_111444834
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Coast Guard
    Nutrition

