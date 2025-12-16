Staff Sgt. Josiah Jenkins interviews Sgt. 1st Class Adam Black, also known as DrillSergeantFitness, for the "Leaders Links" video series at the Rheinblick Golf Course, Oct. 5, 2025, in Wiesbaden, Germany. The series is designed to encourage informal engagement with leaders to discuss topics such as mental health and Army leadership. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 06:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990649
|VIRIN:
|251005-A-OM679-6752
|Filename:
|DOD_111444801
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders Links - DrillSergeantFitness Episode 2, by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.