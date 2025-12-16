Leaders Links - DrillSergeantFitness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Josiah Jenkins interviews Sgt. 1st Class Adam Black, also known as DrillSergeantFitness, for the "Leaders Links" video series at the Rheinblick Golf Course, Oct. 5, 2025, in Wiesbaden, Germany. The series is designed to encourage informal engagement with leaders to discuss topics such as mental health and Army leadership. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey)