    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    10.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Staff Sgt. Josiah Jenkins interviews Sgt. 1st Class Adam Black, also known as DrillSergeantFitness, for the "Leaders Links" video series at the Rheinblick Golf Course, Oct. 5, 2025, in Wiesbaden, Germany. The series is designed to encourage informal engagement with leaders to discuss topics such as mental health and Army leadership. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 06:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990648
    VIRIN: 251005-A-OM679-5563
    Filename: DOD_111444793
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders Links - DrillSergeantFitness, by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

