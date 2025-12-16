(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deployment and Distribution Support Team Equipment Redeployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    12.16.2025

    Video by Josiana Greenaway 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army training video shows how the Deployment and Distribution Support Team (DDST), 598th Transportation Brigade, at Sembach Kaserne, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, ensures units’ equipment is ready for immediate redeployment. (U.S. Army video by Josiana Greenaway)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 04:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990645
    VIRIN: 251217-O-OA358-8603
    Filename: DOD_111444730
    Length: 00:17:06
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployment and Distribution Support Team Equipment Redeployment, by Josiana Greenaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE)
    598th Transportation Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    DDST
    USAREUR AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video