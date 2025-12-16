(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capable Cavalier BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force medics participate in Capable Cavalier, a joint training event that replicated a real-world scenario in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2025. The training strengthened interoperability through Critical Care Air Transport Team training, including Tactical Combat Casualty Care, rotary-wing patient movement, and transfer to C-130 aeromedical evacuation. This training ensures the U.S. military can respond to a mass casualty event with speed and efficiency to save lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 03:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990642
    VIRIN: 251207-F-JK012-1040
    Filename: DOD_111444688
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capable Cavalier BROLL, by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video