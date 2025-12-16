U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force medics participate in Capable Cavalier, a joint training event that replicated a real-world scenario in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2025. The training strengthened interoperability through Critical Care Air Transport Team training, including Tactical Combat Casualty Care, rotary-wing patient movement, and transfer to C-130 aeromedical evacuation. This training ensures the U.S. military can respond to a mass casualty event with speed and efficiency to save lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 03:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990642
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-JK012-1040
|Filename:
|DOD_111444688
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capable Cavalier BROLL, by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.