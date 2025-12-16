Capable Cavalier 26.1

U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force medics participate in Capable Cavalier, a joint training exercise held in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2025. In this video, Capt. Edward Osborn, an aeromedical evacuation liaison with the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Bernard, a respiratory therapist with the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Squadron, explained how this training strengthened interoperability through Critical Care Air Transport Team training, including Tactical Combat Casualty Care, rotary-wing patient movement, and transfer to C-130 aeromedical evacuation. This training ensures the U.S. military can respond to a mass casualty event with speed and efficiency to save lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)
