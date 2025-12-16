(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Capable Cavalier 26.1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.08.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force medics participate in Capable Cavalier, a joint training exercise held in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2025. In this video, Capt. Edward Osborn, an aeromedical evacuation liaison with the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Bernard, a respiratory therapist with the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Squadron, explained how this training strengthened interoperability through Critical Care Air Transport Team training, including Tactical Combat Casualty Care, rotary-wing patient movement, and transfer to C-130 aeromedical evacuation. This training ensures the U.S. military can respond to a mass casualty event with speed and efficiency to save lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 03:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990641
    VIRIN: 251207-F-F3301-9748
    Filename: DOD_111444687
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Capable Cavalier 26.1, by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    CENTCOM
    61st EAS, Aeromedical

