    Pacific News Break

    JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Video by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News Break: USS George Washington, the flagship carrier of Strike Group Five returned to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka; Also, in Japan U.S. Marines conducted a Marine Corp Attack Drone competition in Camp Schwab, Okinawa; U.S. Sailors assigned to the U.S. Cincinnati provided support at a local orphanage in Lumut, Malaysia during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Malaysia 2025.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 01:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News Break, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Malaysia
    Marines
    Japan
    Pacific Command
    Indo Pacific Command

