    3-2 GSAB CH-47 Flight

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2025

    Video by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct night aviation operations aboard a CH-47 Chinook near Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025. The operation enhances aviation readiness and aircrew proficiency during limited-visibility conditions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. JungHwan Yoon)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 00:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990635
    VIRIN: 251028-A-VH016-1123
    Filename: DOD_111444579
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-2 GSAB CH-47 Flight, by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

