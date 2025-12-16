3-2 GSAB CH-47 Flight

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct night aviation operations aboard a CH-47 Chinook near Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025. The operation enhances aviation readiness and aircrew proficiency during limited-visibility conditions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. JungHwan Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 00:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990635
|VIRIN:
|251028-A-VH016-1123
|Filename:
|DOD_111444579
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
