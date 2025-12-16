(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army pilots and crew members assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training and Helicopter Overwater Training at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025. The training builds confidence and reinforces critical water-survival skills required for aviation operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kalisber Ortega and Capt. Taylor Graham)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 00:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990634
    VIRIN: 251202-A-VH016-1044
    Filename: DOD_111444578
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: KR

    This work, 4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress Training, by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2CAB, 2ID, EighthArmy, U.S. Army

