U.S. Army pilots and crew members assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct Helicopter Underwater Egress Training and Helicopter Overwater Training at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025. The training builds confidence and reinforces critical water-survival skills required for aviation operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kalisber Ortega and Capt. Taylor Graham)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 00:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990634
|VIRIN:
|251202-A-VH016-1044
|Filename:
|DOD_111444578
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-2 AB Helicopter Underwater Egress Training, by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
