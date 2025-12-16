(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    United States Army Japan Holiday Message

    JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Brigadier General James Dooghan, United States Army Japan commander, and U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Paul Langley, USARJ command sergeant major, wish service members, civilians, and family members stationed in Japan happy holidays.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 00:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990633
    VIRIN: 251215-F-BT860-8508
    Filename: DOD_111444565
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    holiday message
    holiday greeting
    usarj
    united states army japan
    army
    japan

