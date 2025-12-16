U.S. Army Brigadier General James Dooghan, United States Army Japan commander, and U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Paul Langley, USARJ command sergeant major, wish service members, civilians, and family members stationed in Japan happy holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 00:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990633
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-BT860-8508
|Filename:
|DOD_111444565
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Army Japan Holiday Message, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.