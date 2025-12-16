(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    United States Space Force Japan Holiday Video 2025

    JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Space Force Colonel Ryan Laughton, United States Space Force Japan (USSFJ) commander, U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Aldrin Smith, USSFJ senior enlisted leader, and USSFJ personnel wish service members, civilians, and family members stationed in Japan happy holidays.

    holiday message
    Space Force
    United States of America (United States)
    USSFJ
    Rocket

