Ie Shima Runway Re-Opening Ceremony

Marine Corps Installations Pacific re-opened Ie Shima Runway during a ceremony hosted by Commanding General, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The runway provided an invaluable opportunity for U.S. Marines to gain hands-on, practical experience with building routes, staging areas, and many other projects. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)