    Ie Shima Runway Re-Opening Ceremony

    IEJIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific re-opened Ie Shima Runway during a ceremony hosted by Commanding General, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The runway provided an invaluable opportunity for U.S. Marines to gain hands-on, practical experience with building routes, staging areas, and many other projects. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 00:31
    Location: IEJIMA, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ie Shima Runway Re-Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Defense Media Activitiy
    Iejima Island
    AFN
    USMC

