31st MEU | MV-22B Osprey

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, Dec. 16, 2025. The 31st MEU’s MV-22B Osprey provides unique range, speed, and carrying capacity capabilities. Whether supporting Marines ashore, enhancing naval operations at sea, or strengthening joint interoperability, the MV-22B Osprey expands the MEU’s ability to fight distributed operations with speed and flexibility. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alora Finigan)
|12.15.2025
|12.17.2025 06:25
|Video Productions
|990624
|251216-M-MI274-1001
|DOD_111444488
|00:00:45
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|1
|1
