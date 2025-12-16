(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st MEU | MV-22B Osprey

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alora Finigan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, Dec. 16, 2025. The 31st MEU’s MV-22B Osprey provides unique range, speed, and carrying capacity capabilities. Whether supporting Marines ashore, enhancing naval operations at sea, or strengthening joint interoperability, the MV-22B Osprey expands the MEU’s ability to fight distributed operations with speed and flexibility. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alora Finigan)

    This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 06:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990624
    VIRIN: 251216-M-MI274-1001
    Filename: DOD_111444488
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    readiness
    lethality
    Indopacific
    MV-22B Osprey
    Aviation
    expeditionary

