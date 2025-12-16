31st MEU | MV-22B Osprey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990624" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, Dec. 16, 2025. The 31st MEU’s MV-22B Osprey provides unique range, speed, and carrying capacity capabilities. Whether supporting Marines ashore, enhancing naval operations at sea, or strengthening joint interoperability, the MV-22B Osprey expands the MEU’s ability to fight distributed operations with speed and flexibility. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alora Finigan)



This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock