(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CAB Joint Water-Evacuation Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2025

    Video by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct joint water-evacuation training with the Korean Service Corps Combat Dive and Rescue Team and the Republic of Korea Navy at Pyeongtaek Port, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025. The combined effort strengthened interoperability and sharpened lifesaving skills across the team. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. JungHwan Yoon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 21:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990610
    VIRIN: 251204-A-VH016-1093
    Filename: DOD_111444297
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CAB Joint Water-Evacuation Training, by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2CAB, 2ID, EighthArmy, U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video