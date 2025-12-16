2CAB Joint Water-Evacuation Training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct joint water-evacuation training with the Korean Service Corps Combat Dive and Rescue Team and the Republic of Korea Navy at Pyeongtaek Port, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025. The combined effort strengthened interoperability and sharpened lifesaving skills across the team. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. JungHwan Yoon)
