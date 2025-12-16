Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons, Holiday Greeting

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs journeyman, sends a holiday greeting to his loved ones while deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 21:29
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990607
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-GC829-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_111444294
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|ST. PETE BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
