2CAB Combatives Invitational

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division participate in a combatives invitational at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 4–5, 2025. The event brings Soldiers together to compete in hand-to-hand combat techniques, demonstrate combatives proficiency, and represent their units across the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. JungHwan Yoon)