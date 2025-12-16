U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division participate in a combatives invitational at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 4–5, 2025. The event brings Soldiers together to compete in hand-to-hand combat techniques, demonstrate combatives proficiency, and represent their units across the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. JungHwan Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 21:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990604
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-VH016-1045
|Filename:
|DOD_111444291
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CAB Combatives Invitational, by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.