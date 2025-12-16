Chief Master Sgt. Kelani Mendiola, Holiday Greeting

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kelani Mendiola, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron senior enlisted leader, wishes Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to her loved ones while deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 4, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)
