    Pacific Partnerships - keeping Kadena ready

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    The U.S. Air Force and Japan Self-Defense Force continue to strengthen their partnership through training, coordination, and shared operations. This cooperation plays a key role in supporting stability and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990590
    VIRIN: 251216-F-LO539-1001
    Filename: DOD_111444231
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    JASDF
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Indo Pacfic

