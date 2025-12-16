For more than five decades, the army has used its aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance turboprop fleet to provide critical A-ISR to maintain battlespace awareness and superiority. See the legacy of the turboprop fleet and what the Army is working to replace them with.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990546
|VIRIN:
|251216-O-LS242-7599
|Filename:
|DOD_111443232
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SAI Aerial ISR, by Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.