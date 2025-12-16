(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu conducts maintenance on Big Island

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu perform maintenance on navigational aids during a trip to Big Island, Hawaii, Sept. 22, 2025 to Sept. 24, 2025. Functional aids in the Hawaiian Islands are essential maritime commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 15:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990542
    VIRIN: 251101-G-BQ071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111443188
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: HAWAII, US

    ATON
    Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu
    Hawaii
    USCG

