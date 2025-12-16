U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu conducts maintenance on Big Island

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu perform maintenance on navigational aids during a trip to Big Island, Hawaii, Sept. 22, 2025 to Sept. 24, 2025. Functional aids in the Hawaiian Islands are essential maritime commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 15:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990542
|VIRIN:
|251101-G-BQ071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111443188
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.