    Air Force and Space Force Military Training Instructor career paths - Chapter 10

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Darien Concepcion, Basic Military Training instructor from Det. 2 Training Squadron, narrates the daily responsibilities of a Space Force MTI and what it takes to transform a civilian into a U.S. Space Force guardian. This video is part ten of a ten-part series highlighting the different career options within the MTI (8 Bravo) Air Force Specialty Code for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Dec. 16, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 12:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990508
    VIRIN: 251216-F-FV908-3368
    Filename: DOD_111442469
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Basic training
    Det 2
    Military Training Instructor
    Space Force
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)

