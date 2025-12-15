U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Darien Concepcion, Basic Military Training instructor from Det. 2 Training Squadron, narrates the daily responsibilities of a Space Force MTI and what it takes to transform a civilian into a U.S. Space Force guardian. This video is part ten of a ten-part series highlighting the different career options within the MTI (8 Bravo) Air Force Specialty Code for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Dec. 16, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 12:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|990508
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-FV908-3368
|Filename:
|DOD_111442469
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force and Space Force Military Training Instructor career paths - Chapter 10, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
