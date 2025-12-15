Air Force and Space Force Military Training Instructor career paths - Chapter 10

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Darien Concepcion, Basic Military Training instructor from Det. 2 Training Squadron, narrates the daily responsibilities of a Space Force MTI and what it takes to transform a civilian into a U.S. Space Force guardian. This video is part ten of a ten-part series highlighting the different career options within the MTI (8 Bravo) Air Force Specialty Code for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Dec. 16, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)