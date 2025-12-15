(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Goodfellow Cookie Caper 2025

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Wing partnered with the city of San Angelo and surrounding communities to host the 9th annual Cookie Caper and distribute cookies to students and first-term service members stationed at Goodfellow, Dec. 2 to Dec. 4.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 11:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990494
    VIRIN: 251216-F-CK819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111442336
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Goodfellow Cookie Caper 2025, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holidays
    cookies
    Cookie Caper
    Goodfellow

