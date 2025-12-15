(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drill Sergeant of the Year USAR Winner Reveal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Aaron Abeyta, Spc. Parker Dickey, Sgt. Molly Morrow, Charnice Nelson and Staff Sgt. Noah Williams

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    This video shot and edited by soldiers from 55th Public Affairs Company (Combat Camera) reveals the U.S. Army Reserve component Drill Sergeant of the Year 2025 winner Staff Sgt. Brady Benedict. The animation/ low third was built by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller the Public Affairs NCOIC at the Center for Initial Military Training. It shows the various events that Staff Sgt. Benedict competed in during the annual competition at Fort Jackson, S.C., Sept. 14-18, 2025. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Williams, Sgt. Molly Morrow, Spc. Dickey Parker, Pvt. 1st Class Charnice Nelson, and Pvt. 2nd Class Aaron Abeyta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 11:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990491
    VIRIN: 250918-A-JE790-1222
    Filename: DOD_111442317
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year USAR Winner Reveal, by Aaron Abeyta, SPC Parker Dickey, SGT Molly Morrow, Charnice Nelson and SSG Noah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drillseargeantoftheyear

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video