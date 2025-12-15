Drill Sergeant of the Year USAR Winner Reveal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video shot and edited by soldiers from 55th Public Affairs Company (Combat Camera) reveals the U.S. Army Reserve component Drill Sergeant of the Year 2025 winner Staff Sgt. Brady Benedict. The animation/ low third was built by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller the Public Affairs NCOIC at the Center for Initial Military Training. It shows the various events that Staff Sgt. Benedict competed in during the annual competition at Fort Jackson, S.C., Sept. 14-18, 2025. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Williams, Sgt. Molly Morrow, Spc. Dickey Parker, Pvt. 1st Class Charnice Nelson, and Pvt. 2nd Class Aaron Abeyta)