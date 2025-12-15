The 21st Air Task Force (ATF) participated in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Rotation 26-01 from Nov. 2–20 headquartering at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. JPMRC 26-01 brought together U.S. joint forces and multinational partners to rehearse large-scale operations, strengthen coordination and test emerging capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990478
|VIRIN:
|250816-F-CP864-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111442220
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st ATF sharpens Indo-Pacific readiness during JPMRC 26-01, by SrA Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
