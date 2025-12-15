(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st ATF sharpens Indo-Pacific readiness during JPMRC 26-01

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    7th Bomb Wing

    The 21st Air Task Force (ATF) participated in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Rotation 26-01 from Nov. 2–20 headquartering at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. JPMRC 26-01 brought together U.S. joint forces and multinational partners to rehearse large-scale operations, strengthen coordination and test emerging capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990478
    VIRIN: 250816-F-CP864-2001
    Filename: DOD_111442220
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    JPMRC
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)
    Air Mobility Command
    21st Air Task Force
    AFFORGEN Model
    JPMRC 26-01

