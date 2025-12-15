(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTNC FY25 Year-End Snapshot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Andres Bautista and Immanuel Johnson

    Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC)

    Mr. William "Bill" Brickner, Director, Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC), speaks to stakeholders and industry members about the organizational accomplishments from fiscal year (FY) 2025. The JTNC enhances the Department of War's capabilities by supporting the rapid development, deployment, and sustainment of secure, interoperable, and resilient tactical communications. (JTNC Video/Released).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 10:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990464
    VIRIN: 251212-M-VW876-1000
    Filename: DOD_111442103
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTNC FY25 Year-End Snapshot, by Andres Bautista and Immanuel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warfighter, Bill Brickner, JTNC, Joint Tactical Networking Center, warfighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video